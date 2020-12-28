Two more COVID-19 deaths recorded

Latest update December 28th, 2020 12:59 AM
Dec 28, 2020 News
The Ministry of Health yesterday reported two more COVID-19 fatalities, pushing the national death toll to 164. In their release, they stated that those deceased are; a 53-year-old male and a 74-year-old female both from Region Five (Mahaica-Berbice) and they both died while receiving treatment at a medical facility.
They also reported four new COVID-19 cases yesterday, which according to their daily dashboard update increase the number of confirmed cases to 6,293.
The dashboard states that 5,680 persons have recovered from the virus and 37,451 persons have been tested for the virus countrywide.
Further, it shows six persons are in the COVID-19 Intensive Care Unit; 13 in institutional isolation; 10 in institutional quarantine and an additional 430 persons in home isolation.
