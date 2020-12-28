Speeding car hits man, upturning with passengers inside

Kaieteur News – A speeding car ended up hitting a man who was sitting on the pavement and as a result, it upturned with the passengers seated inside on Saturday at LBI Public Road.

According to video footage seen by Kaieteur News, the accident occurred at around 21:51hrs at Choke Rubis Gas Station. In the video, the unidentified man was seen sitting on the pavement just in front of the gas station when the accident occurred.

The car was seen coming from Georgetown heading east in the direction of Berbice when it subsequently lost control hitting a parked car just before the gas station then colliding with the man.

The video showed that the man was attempting to turn around to look at what was taking place behind him but was immediately hit by the moving car. As a result of the collision, the man was hit to the back and fell forward directly in front of the gas station.

The car ended up toppling over with its occupants inside. In the video, public-spirited citizens were seen rendering assistance to the injured persons. The man was seen with injuries to his foot and hands.

Speaking with this publication, an eyewitness related that the man on the pave was eating his food when the car came crashing into him. The source disclosed that a male was seen to be the driver of the car with a female occupant seated inside on the passenger seat. The driver is currently in police custody while the man was taken to the hospital.