Reparation for slavery

DEAR EDITOR,

Should all Grant’s received by Guyana from the UK and EU be paid into a Reparation for Slavery Fund so that the descendant of those enslaved benefit?As many of us know, slavery was a diabolical practice which the English and Europeans as well as Americans profited from.

Even though they have acknowledged that it was wrong, they have not made restitution.

Therefore, Guyana should take the initiative and set up a special fund to make Reparations for Slavery.

The money will come from Grant’s received from the UK and EU.

Yours faithfully,

Sean Ori