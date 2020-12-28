Latest update December 28th, 2020 12:59 AM

Mechanic allegedly murders father of two over $700

Dec 28, 2020 News

Kaieteur News- A 29-year-old Better Hope, East Coast Demerara man and father of two was allegedly murdered by an angry mechanic yesterday morning on D’Urban Street, Georgetown after he was short $700 on a repair job.The dead man’s identity was given as David Barclay, better known as Justin Blake.

The deceased: David Barclay.

Information reaching Kaieteur News stated that the Barclay was driving along D’Urban Street around 02:00 am yesterday morning when his car broke down due to mechanical issues. He then called a mechanic to fix his vehicle and the mechanic later turned up and fixed the issue.
It was stated that the mechanic then requested $4,000 for the work done but Barclay was $700 short which led to an argument starting between the two men. The mechanic then became enraged and allegedly got into his vehicle, sped off, slamming into Barclay, dragging him a few feet along the road.

Kaieteur News understands that he was picked up by eyewitnesses and taken to the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation but succumbed to the injuries, which he received in the presence of his family. An investigation has been launched by the Guyana Police Force and the mechanic is being searched for; however, his identity has not yet been revealed.
Efforts were made to contact the Regional Commander, Simon McBean for information regarding the investigation, but up to press time, he could not be reached.

