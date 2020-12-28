Getting local content right won’t be enough to prevent failure with oil

Latest update December 28th, 2020 12:59 AM
Dec 28, 2020 News
Guyana must strive for effective oversight framework – TT Expert
By Kiana Wilburg
Kaieteur News – Even though it is crucial for the governments of oil-producing states to ensure maximum participation and capacity building of their citizens in the industry, that alone will not be enough to save the sector from failure. According to petroleum expert and energy strategist, Anthony Paul, his home country, Trinidad and Tobago, knows this lesson all too well.
During an exclusive interview with Kaieteur News, Paul noted that Trinidad has been in the game for more than a century while adding that it has made some admirable moves to ensure that its industry had significant levels of capacity building and technology transfer. In spite of having attained this fantastic feat, Trinidad and Tobago’s economy is desperately trying to get back on its
feet. Paul said, “Everyone can see that Trinidad is struggling so it shows that having local content policies and supporting laws are very good virtues. They are necessary but trust me, they are not sufficient and Guyana must not run away with that idea.”
The TT expert added, “You must have proper governance and oversight or else it will all fail, all your investment will fail or will lose value day after day.”
Further to this, Paul sought to stress that at the heart of Trinidad’s struggle today is the lack of accountability of the regulator of the sector.
Paul added, “That is my view. I know because I used to work for the regulator and they are the ones to manage it. I will give you an example if you think I am mistaken. The law says that every company operating in the oil and gas industry, no matter what they do, be it pipelines or gas petrochemicals, must have a licence. But you know what, there were many stakeholders in the petrochemical industry who did not have licences and they have been operating for 40 years.”
As a result of this state of affairs, Paul said there was extreme opposition and difficulties to implement guidelines in a bid to regularise that section of the industry. As a result of this lawlessness that was allowed, it prevented the government from abiding with a section of the law that requires a register of such licences to be properly kept and made available for public scrutiny.
“…So you see, one can get very complacent in the face of oil money…Guyana needs to be aware of this danger,” Paul added while stressing the need for civil society actors to communicate the poignancy of these arguments to the man on the ground.
Paul stressed that Guyana has to build a clear line of sight for communicating activities, impact, and outcomes to the citizens and making people feel that they have a right to demand better and know how they can go about doing so.
Dec 28, 2020By Calvin Chapman Kaieteur News- The national women’s hockey programme is set to resume on January 6th, 2021 in preparation for two important assignments in June and July, that year. This was...
Dec 28, 2020
Dec 27, 2020
Dec 27, 2020
Dec 27, 2020
Dec 27, 2020
Kaieteur News – Henry Jeffrey, infamous for switching political sides in Guyana, and even more unpalatable for propagandizing... more
Kaieteur News- The year 2020 will be remembered for the attempt to rig Guyana’s elections of 2nd March 2020. The Head of... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders Kaieteur News – The Government of Canada has taken an initiative to promote a Declaration by... more
Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]