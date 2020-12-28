Former President David Granger collects COVID cash grant- lauds initiative

Kaieteur News- Former President, David Granger recently received his $25,000 cash grant, lauding the COVID-19 economic relief measure put in place by successor, President Irfaan Ali.

Granger, whose receipt of the cash was recorded in a video posted online by the Facebook page, They Break News, expressed positive thoughts about the initiative, saying “A lot of people have lost their jobs as a result of this disease. There are a lot of poor people in Guyana and I’m sure that this is, although it’s not much, it will help to provide some relief at this time of the year.”

The former President added that he wishes many public servants did not lose their jobs, as has happened lately when the Irfaan Ali administration took office. He s

aid that he knows that quite a few of the fired public servants are mothers and that they have had a very difficult year. Nevertheless, he said the initiative is a good development, as the country has been hit hard by the COVID-19 pandemic and the resulting emergency guidelines, which the government was forced to impose.