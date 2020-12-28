Former President David Granger collects COVID cash grant- lauds initiative

Latest update December 28th, 2020 12:59 AM
Dec 28, 2020 News
Kaieteur News- Former President, David Granger recently received his $25,000 cash grant, lauding the COVID-19 economic relief measure put in place by successor, President Irfaan Ali.
Granger, whose receipt of the cash was recorded in a video posted online by the Facebook page, They Break News, expressed positive thoughts about the initiative, saying “A lot of people have lost their jobs as a result of this disease. There are a lot of poor people in Guyana and I’m sure that this is, although it’s not much, it will help to provide some relief at this time of the year.”
The former President added that he wishes many public servants did not lose their jobs, as has happened lately when the Irfaan Ali administration took office. He s
aid that he knows that quite a few of the fired public servants are mothers and that they have had a very difficult year. Nevertheless, he said the initiative is a good development, as the country has been hit hard by the COVID-19 pandemic and the resulting emergency guidelines, which the government was forced to impose.
Dec 28, 2020By Calvin Chapman Kaieteur News- The national women’s hockey programme is set to resume on January 6th, 2021 in preparation for two important assignments in June and July, that year. This was...
Dec 28, 2020
Dec 27, 2020
Dec 27, 2020
Dec 27, 2020
Dec 27, 2020
Kaieteur News – Henry Jeffrey, infamous for switching political sides in Guyana, and even more unpalatable for propagandizing... more
Kaieteur News- The year 2020 will be remembered for the attempt to rig Guyana’s elections of 2nd March 2020. The Head of... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders Kaieteur News – The Government of Canada has taken an initiative to promote a Declaration by... more
Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / kaieteurnew[email protected]