Latest update December 28th, 2020 12:59 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

Drunken cop hits down pedestrian

Dec 28, 2020 News

Kaieteur News- A pedestrian was struck down, on Christmas Day by a drunk cop who was riding a Guyana Police Force All-Terrain Vehicle (ATV) along the Den Amstel Public Road, West Coast Demerara.
Shawn Peters, 45, of Back Street Den Amstel was struck down around 17:00hrs last Friday afternoon. Peters sustained injuries to his leg and had to be rushed in an ambulance to Leonora Cottage Hospital. He was treated by an on duty doctor and later sent away.
The constable, who is attached to the Den Amstel Police Station, told investigators that he was heading north along the western side of the road when the ATV developed a problem. He claimed that he reportedly lost control of the vehicle and rode off the road and knocked down Peters.
Detectives however, performed a breathalyzer test on the constable and it showed that he had 15 micrograms alcohol in his blood content (BAC).
An investigation has since been launched into the incident.

Similar Articles

Help Us CHANGE IT!!!

Sports

Women’s national hockey team to begin training early January

Women’s national hockey team to begin training early January

Dec 28, 2020

By Calvin Chapman Kaieteur News- The national women’s hockey programme is set to resume on January 6th, 2021 in preparation for two important assignments in June and July, that year. This was...
Read More
GFF/K&S/MCYS Bounce Back Football… Site visit and meeting held ahead of tomorrow’s opening action

GFF/K&S/MCYS Bounce Back Football…...

Dec 28, 2020

West Dem Masters donate cricket prize money to kidney transplant patient

West Dem Masters donate cricket prize money to...

Dec 27, 2020

GFF/K&S/MCYS Bounceback Football

GFF/K&S/MCYS Bounceback Football

Dec 27, 2020

Pandemic badly affected Table Tennis says National Coach Johnson

Pandemic badly affected Table Tennis says...

Dec 27, 2020

Golf enjoyed success in 2020 despite Covid 19

Golf enjoyed success in 2020 despite Covid 19

Dec 27, 2020

Features/Columnists

Publisher’s Note

Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]