Drunken cop hits down pedestrian

Kaieteur News- A pedestrian was struck down, on Christmas Day by a drunk cop who was riding a Guyana Police Force All-Terrain Vehicle (ATV) along the Den Amstel Public Road, West Coast Demerara.

Shawn Peters, 45, of Back Street Den Amstel was struck down around 17:00hrs last Friday afternoon. Peters sustained injuries to his leg and had to be rushed in an ambulance to Leonora Cottage Hospital. He was treated by an on duty doctor and later sent away.

The constable, who is attached to the Den Amstel Police Station, told investigators that he was heading north along the western side of the road when the ATV developed a problem. He claimed that he reportedly lost control of the vehicle and rode off the road and knocked down Peters.

Detectives however, performed a breathalyzer test on the constable and it showed that he had 15 micrograms alcohol in his blood content (BAC).

An investigation has since been launched into the incident.