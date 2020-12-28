Cuban national hammers woman to death and slits her child’s throat-Locks up sleeping father-in-law in house

Kaieteur News- Cops have begun a manhunt for a Cuban national who allegedly hammered his girlfriend to death and slit her child’s throat before locking up her sleeping father in the house.

Currently on the run from police is Yoel Rodriguez Barrientos of Oriundo de la Provincia, Santiago, Cuba. Barrientos is accused of murdering a sales girl, Tara Krishnaran, 34, and her 11-year-old daughter, Larissa Singh, at their home located at Princess Street, Lodge.

Detectives believe that Barrientos might have slain both of them sometime after 20:00hrs on Christmas night. Their bloodied corpses were discovered around 09:00hrs the following day by his father-in-law, Yomona Krishnaran, 67, who had woken up and found himself locked in

the house.

Crime scene experts who subsequently visited the scene reported that Krishnaran was found lying on her bed with a wound to the back of her head, another to the left temple and one more to the left side of the face.Her daughter was found in her bedroom too but lying on the floor with a six inch cut wound to her neck and blood on her vagina. Detectives also retrieved a blood stained hammer and knife from the room, which they believe Barrientos used to kill them.

Speaking with the investigators, his father-in-law said that Barrientos had gotten into an argument and a physical altercation with his daughter around 17:30hrs on Christmas Day.He claimed that he had ignored them and went to bed since it was normal for the couple to fight.

The man reportedly woke up around 08:00hrs the next day but did not check on his daughter and grandchild. He claimed that he taught that his daughter must have left for work and took her child with her.However, when he realised

that he was locked in the house, he became alarmed and decided to check his daughter’s room where he made the gruesome discovery.

He summoned police and their bodies were removed and taken to the morgue.

The Cuban community in Guyana has since called for collaboration from fellow nationals for any form of information that may lead to the capture of Barrientos.

A Cuban national living in Georgetown, Elier Acuña, wasted no time in posting a photo of Barrientos within a Facebook group called Cubanos en Guyana. In that group, he pleaded with fellow Cubans to assist the Guyana police in locating the wanted fugitive.Acuña wrote, “Please I plead with you that if someone knows the whereabouts of this man please contact me or call the Guyana Police Force (GPF), because right now he is the prime suspect in the murder of his wife and her 11-year-old daughter. Their bodies were found on Boxing day.”

The Cuban further stated that the murdered woman was his wife’s niece and that her killer who also took the life of her daughter must be brought to justice. Acuña, added that with such a heinous act, “this psychopath (Barrientos)” could greatly affect all Cuban migrants living in Guyana