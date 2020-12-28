A time to remember

DEAR EDITOR,

It has been a memorable year, and not for inspiring reasons. As I ponder Guyanese visions and practices, there will be no comment on what went wrong, only where we are poised to launch ourselves into the unknown. Even if I appear slightly untoward, I urge looking beyond, to appreciate the possibilities, inclusive of a caution or two.

We have democracy. Whether dollar democracy of a certain kind or electoral democracy with still concealed foreign objectives paramount or border democracy with that same country target in mind, we have what many Guyanese are content to revel in as terminal.

The journey, which hasn’t really started is already over: we celebrate a gruelling mission accomplished; only American sponsors can deliver on such a mission impossible.

Now, all of Guyana cavort to oil democracy. I warn that it is not egalitarian.

I note that the coalition realised that, and adjusted with an about turn to ensure presence at the banquet table of sharing arrangements.

It only took a shade under the biblical three score and ten, but we have the trappings of what is a unity government. Well, as I interpret matters, a unity government with respect to political oil equity. To my fellow citizens, I say: think dollars shared, promises made, collaboration fostered. For that, we must give a round of applause to the wisest political figure in this hemisphere. He is not the official leader of the land neither Chavez nor Maduro to resist tide and capitalist terrorists.

This is a man, though, who knows his adversaries; those he cannot overcome, he bows low.

While with those that he can buy, he spends lavishly. It is the price of dissembling and silence.

From this, we have partnership and inclusion at the highest levels in Guyana’s elitist political circle, which has no racial divide.

In the long rush of events, I regret that they forgot to send the confirming memo to enlighten supporters; almost seventy years later, the Jagan-Burnham split is no more. At least, not in the political penthouses. I join in the celebrations, with one difference: my pennies are hard earned and honestly gathered; the hopes of Guyanese are not squashed.

In fairness, citizens, compliments of a compassionate president, did get a finger on some farthings: $25,000 in COVID-19 cash, less fat on VAT, and assorted circuses by Guyana’s equivalent of Roman emperors.

The people are happy, and I am delighted, too, for them, since they are allowed to express how much they love to hate.

As said, it has been a memorable year, with money coming and cascading in endless torrents: most borrowed, the rest below the radar. Citizens are thankful, like the dogs around Lazarus for the scraps that ease their pangs. Nobody should complain.

We have a memorable leader: newly reengineered with American ingenuity and Guyanese versatility.

He is the Guyanese man for all seasons, with a flurry of words to fit each one.

I am envious. He has learned to tell the people what they wish to hear, and stop right there: transparency, accountability, unity. To go beyond, as in delivering, is folly.

Things are so much of the smooth and soothing in this society that even the co-president cum oil minister cum head of a certain state of mind has embraced the lesson that honey is better than vinegar; he is a spirit in search of a “jumbie” to inhabit.

It took us over 50 years, then 19 months, and last 5 months, but we have come to appreciate the Western way and the world of the White man in getting things done. This is all memorable; for here, we are on the cusp of greatness, and there comes the wisdom to discover what it takes to remake the Guyanese world order.

I look at the private sector in 2020 – the dirty money one, the clean ones struggling to incorporate suspicious money and relationships – and understanding comes of the many chameleons in this country, who sacrifice through commercial priorities temporarily surrendered, so that the political can prevail. I detect short-term stringencies for enduring long-term

prosperity.

I will take some land to develop, or some mining to expand. I wonder what American and European (FinCen, DEA, Interpol, and others) agents think of all this, where they stand today in this pristine democracy their seniors foisted upon us.

Meanwhile, the little people hope and pray for more magnanimity from the men they supported and boosted.

It boils downs to this: spare a little money for the poor. The rest they can keep for themselves.

They will, and it will count to what they have already corralled for themselves from American commercial interests now ruling here. For the foreseeable future, Foreign Corrupt Practices Act standards have been waived. Like I stated: a memorable time, it has been. It will continue to be, as there is much to thrill. Merry Christmas and more of the same in the new year.

Sincerely,

GHK Lall