2020 was a real crass

De Christmas come and gone faster dan you could seh “Quick silver”. Dem boys wan know what was all de fuss about. Christmas Day bin quiet, Boxing Day bin quiet and by now plenty people dun bruk. Is only dem businessmen smiling all de way to de bank.

Is sad but it seems dat every Christmas some tragedy does visit people. One man was killed when a car slammed into him. Another man dead after losing control of his speeding vehicle. A mother and she daughter get murdered. Dem boys wan know why all dem tradegy happening.

Pon top of dat, two more persons died from coronavirus just as dem other country rolling out de vaccine.

Dem boys notice how some place advertising Old Year’s Night Dinner. Dem boys seh some people look like dem gan eat even if dem can’t get fuh go to no party. Dem gan be like dem boys neighbour pon Christmas Day.

Dem boys wan know how dem churches can pray.

De Lady put on she fancy clothes like if she going to a party and walking up and down de street. She had plenty of admirers until a heavy and sudden shower of rain bust down pon she. Is den dem boys realize de power of make-up.

But dat was no consolation to de disappointment on wan man face when he miss de lotto by one number which he wanted to play but did not play.

Talk half and pray fuh de crassin’ year done quick!