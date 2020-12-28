1,793 impacted by recent flooding – CDC assessment report

Kaieteur News – The Civil Defence Commission (CDC) has reported that 1,793 homes assessed were impacted by the recent flooding caused by heavy rainfall and high tides.

According to the CDC, those homes and communities were in Regions Three, Four and Seven.

The CDC stated that in Region Three (West Demerara-Essequibo Islands), West Meten-meer-Zorg had 120 homes affected, Tuschen and Zeelught had 40, Hydronie had 10 and Parika had 30.

Region Four (Demerara-Mahaica) recorded the most numbers out of those impacted. Prashad Nagar had 50 homes affected, Newtown Kitty – 200, Campbellville – 100, Bel Air – 25, Unity Mahaica – 40, Lancaster – 200, Cove and John, Vereeniging and Nabacalis are still being assessed, while Cane Grove had 15 affected homes, Hope Estate – 220, Sophia A and B Field – 79, Alboystown – 300, South Ruimveldt – 55, Plum Park – 150, Buxton – 10, Haslington – 12, Strathspey – 10, Mon Repos – 15, Bladen Hall – 10, Annandale – 12, and Shamrock Gardens – 35.

Those impacted in Region Seven (Cuyuni-Mazaruni) were a total of 15.

The CDC has since coordinated with key agencies such as the Regional Democratic Councils (RDCs) and Neighbourhood Democratic Councils (NDCs) to properly assess and manage the recent flooding.

They stated that they have been gathering key data to perform assessments in those critically affected areas, they have issued flood and prevention alerts to RDCs, Municipalities and NDCs and they have also mobilized the rollout of cleaning hampers in the affected areas.

Further, the Director-General of the CDC, Kester Craig informed this publication that as of yesterday 1,589 hampers were distributed to NDCs and municipalities across Regions Three, Four, Five to be given to those affected.

“Municipalities, RDCs and NDCs continue to conduct assessments and will update CDC throughout the forecast period,” the CDC stated.

Hydrometeorological services will also continue to monitor Guyana’s weather system and issue technical alerts and warnings.

Additionally, they reported that the National Drainage and Irrigation Authority has been conducting drainage assessments of affected areas and the regional and city engineers have been monitoring sluices and pumps.