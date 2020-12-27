The Famous Eggnog

What is this eggnog that we all so seemingly enjoy?

Eggnog is a creamy drink made out of milk or cream, whipped eggs, sugar, and spices like nutmeg and cinnamon. Sometimes it preferably mixed with bourbon, rum or brandy, but some people drink it without alcohol.

Where did it come from?

Research dictates that eggnog originated in Britain during the early medieval times. The beverage itself was descended from a drink called “posset,” which is a hot drink similar to ale. During the 1700s, eggnog emerged in the United States of America and they started the tradition of adding rum. However, the name “eggnog” is still a mystery. Many say “nog’ comes from the “noggin” or wooden cup. However, the name became permanent in the 18th century. By the 19th century eggnog was associated with the holiday season, a tradition that continues till this day.

Ingredients

-2 cups milk

-½ tsp. ground cinnamon, plus more for garnish

-½ tsp. ground nutmeg

-½ tsp. pure vanilla extract

-6 large egg yolks

-½ cup granulated sugar

-½ cup heavy cream

-1 cup of rum (optional)

-Whipped cream, for serving

Directions

1. In a small saucepan over low heat, combine milk, cinnamon, nutmeg, and vanilla and slowly bring mixture to a low boil.

2. Meanwhile, in a large bowl, whisk egg yolks with sugar until yolks are pale in colour. Slowly add hot milk mixture to egg yolks in batches to temper the eggs and whisk until combined.

3. Return mixture to saucepan and cook over medium heat until slightly thick (and coats the back of a spoon) but does not boil.

4. Remove from heat and stir in heavy cream and, if using, rum. Refrigerate until chilled.

5. When ready to serve, garnish with whipped cream and cinnamon.

Even though it is not very common in the Caribbean region, you can still give it a try this holiday season.