President Ali pledges more support services for elderly

– at Dharm Shala Christmas luncheon

Kaieteur News – President Irfaan Ali, on Christmas morning, pledged to implement more programmes and initiatives to ensure elderly people have more access to medical and social welfare services.

The President gave this assurance at the annual Christmas luncheon hosted by the Dharm Shala Home of Benevolence for All Races at its King Edward Street, Albouystown complex.

“I want to assure you that in the coming years, we will be working on specific programmes, specific initiatives, to ensure that facilities like these are not only supported, but that the residents are also supported in key and important areas of life like healthcare.”

President Ali, a government statement, added: “These are things that you can expect; more social support, social programmes, welfare programmes that are important.”

The President made a monetary donation to the Home to help it to continue its service.

Komal Singh, Managing Director of GAICO Construction and General Services Incorporated also presented a cheque to the Home.

President Ali said he is pleased that the private sector is partnering with his Government to advance development.

“This tells us that we have a private sector now that is keen on corporate social responsibility… Know that you have a Government that ca

res for you, you have people in our society that cares for you and will always be looking out for you,” he told the gathering.

The PPP/C Government has made several steps to ease the burdens of the elderly. Pensioners are no longer required to pay for the consumption of water with the passage of the Emergency Budget 2020.

Additionally, old age pension was increased to $25,000 per month effective January 1, 2021. The seniors currently receive $20,500 per month.

Rector of St. George’s Cathedral Reverend Thurston Riehl and his wife Clarissa also attended the luncheon.

The Dharm Shala has served residents of the Albouystown ward and its environs for nearly a century. The facility is managed by sisters, Kella and Pamela Ramsaroop, who serve as Managing Head and Vice President, respectively.

The sisters took on the mantle of managing the Home on the death of their father Mr. Harry Saran Ramsaroop in 2013, who himself had assumed the responsibility after his father, founder of the Dharm Shala,

Pandit Ramsaroop Maraj died in 1950.