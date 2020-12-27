Latest update December 27th, 2020 12:59 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

Popular TV show host, Reyaz Hussain, dies

Dec 27, 2020 News

Dead: Reyaz Hussain

Kaieteur News – Local broadcaster, Reyaz Hussain, died suddenly on Christmas Day, sending shockwaves in the media and sports fraternity.
The late Hussain was a popular public announcer at regional and international matches held in Guyana. On occasions, he also performed the duties of a moderator at official functions of the Guyana Cricket Board.
Just recently, he officiated as the moderator at the opening ceremony of the LBI Flood Light facility.
Reyaz Hussain was also a long serving member of both the Georgetown Cricket Club and Everest Cricket Club.
At the Georgetown Cricket Club, Reyaz performed the roles of second division captain and coach-mentor for young players, while at the Everest Cricket Club, he served as an executive member, club captain, as well as performing the role of coach-mentor for young players.
In addition to the media, Hussain was an educator, with his own private school.
His shows on NTN Channel 69 has been one of the more popular with news, music and even celebrities appearing.

 

Similar Articles

Help Us CHANGE IT!!!

Sports

West Dem Masters donate cricket prize money to kidney transplant patient

West Dem Masters donate cricket prize money to kidney transplant...

Dec 27, 2020

Kaieteur News – West Demerara Masters have played a life-changing stroke by donating their entire prize money from a recent cricket tournament to a teenager who is preparing for renal surgery....
Read More
GFF/K&S/MCYS Bounceback Football

GFF/K&S/MCYS Bounceback Football

Dec 27, 2020

Pandemic badly affected Table Tennis says National Coach Johnson

Pandemic badly affected Table Tennis says...

Dec 27, 2020

Golf enjoyed success in 2020 despite Covid 19

Golf enjoyed success in 2020 despite Covid 19

Dec 27, 2020

LBI Floodlights launched with O-40 match on Wednesday

LBI Floodlights launched with O-40 match on...

Dec 25, 2020

‘2020 was the most challenging year in Guyana’s Boxing’ says GBA head

‘2020 was the most challenging year in...

Dec 25, 2020

Features/Columnists

  • MERRY CHRISTMAS!

    Kaieteur News – Christmas is a time to send special greetings to one and all, even to those it may seem do not deserve... more

Publisher’s Note

Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]