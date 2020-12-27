Popular TV show host, Reyaz Hussain, dies

Kaieteur News – Local broadcaster, Reyaz Hussain, died suddenly on Christmas Day, sending shockwaves in the media and sports fraternity.

The late Hussain was a popular public announcer at regional and international matches held in Guyana. On occasions, he also performed the duties of a moderator at official functions of the Guyana Cricket Board.

Just recently, he officiated as the moderator at the opening ceremony of the LBI Flood Light facility.

Reyaz Hussain was also a long serving member of both the Georgetown Cricket Club and Everest Cricket Club.

At the Georgetown Cricket Club, Reyaz performed the roles of second division captain and coach-mentor for young players, while at the Everest Cricket Club, he served as an executive member, club captain, as well as performing the role of coach-mentor for young players.

In addition to the media, Hussain was an educator, with his own private school.

His shows on NTN Channel 69 has been one of the more popular with news, music and even celebrities appearing.