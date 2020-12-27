Latest update December 27th, 2020 12:59 AM

Police mourns as fmr. Crime Chief, Heeralall Makhanlall, dies

Dec 27, 2020 News

Died Assistant Commissioner (Ret’d) of Police, Heeralall Makhanlall, MS

Kaieteur News – The Guyana Police Force yesterday announced that they have joined with the family in mourning the passing of retired Assistant Commissioner of Police and former Crime Chief, Heeralall Makhanlall, MS.
He was the head of the Office of Professional Responsibility (OPR). He died Wednesday night.
The police said that Makhanlall was one of the 69 Guyanese who were rewarded with National Awards. He was the first in the force to receive an individual Medal of Service by then Chancellor of the Orders of Guyana, former President David Granger, in 2017.
Makhanlall, born on November 10, 1952, joined the Guyana Police Force on March 01, 1974 and was issued with regulation number 9531.
In 1978, he joined the Criminal Investigation Department where he served until he retired on November 30, 2007. At the time, he was the Crime Chief with the rank of Assistant Commissioner. His retirement came after 33 years and 10 months of service.
“Immediately after his retirement, he was attached to the Office of Professional Responsibility as the Deputy Head and was appointed as the Head of the said Office on August 18, 2013. During his tenure in the Guyana Police Force he served as the Divisional Detective Officer in all of the Policing Divisions with the exception ‘E’ & ‘F’ Division (Linden/Interior Locations).”
According to the GPF, Makhanlall conducted numerous high profile investigations in all the Divisions including ‘E’ & ‘F’ Division, in which scores of persons were arrested, charged and convicted. He also benefited from several professional development courses including Summer Courses at the University of Guyana and was a participant of the 108 session of the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI), National Academy, United States Department of Justice, at Quantico in the State of Virginia for a period of eleven weeks ending March 24, 1995.
He also attended the FBI National Academy Retraining Session, which was held in Brazil in 1997 where he obtained a Certificate of Achievement in Criminal Justice Education from the University of Virginia.

“On three occasions he achieved the Guyana Police Force overall Best Cop Award and the Runner-up Best Cop award on one occasion. Further, on four occasions he achieved the Divisional Best Cop award, surely an outstanding achievement which may not be surpassed in decades to come,” the GPF said in its statement.
On August 16, 1999 he was the recipient of the GPF’s 150th Anniversary Medal and the Discipline Services Medal for Long Service and Good Conduct and now a Medal of Service.
“He served the GPF with dedication, commitment and distinction, since enlisting 46 years ago,” GPF said.

 

