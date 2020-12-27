How to park like a boss

Latest update December 27th, 2020 12:59 AM
Dec 27, 2020 News
Kaieteur News – In yet another episode by our parking experts, it appears that it gets better each time. Shortly after midday, the driver of this Zone 48 minibus showed his colleagues how to safely park in a drain in front of the YMCA building, Brickdam. As always, they are more than happy to explain how it happened.
Dec 27, 2020Kaieteur News – West Demerara Masters have played a life-changing stroke by donating their entire prize money from a recent cricket tournament to a teenager who is preparing for renal surgery....
Kaieteur News – One of the things that have always bothered me about life is what do the family members, relatives... more
Kaieteur News – Christmas is a time to send special greetings to one and all, even to those it may seem do not deserve... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders Kaieteur News – The Government of Canada has taken an initiative to promote a Declaration by... more
