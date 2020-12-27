Guyana’s first locally trained helicopter pilot… Azam Ally is a ‘Special Person’

Kaieteur News – At just 19 years old, Azam Ally has accomplished more than most of his peers. Of note, this week’s ‘Special Person’ is the first and only certified helicopter pilot.

His attraction to aircrafts and desire to ultimately know more about the field has led to a career in aviation. And though he is just getting started with his work, Captain Ally already has his sight set on raising the bar in the aviation sector.

He told Kaieteur News that his journey started just under three years ago when he graduated from the Abram Zuil Secondary School.

The helicopter pilot, who grew up in Aurora Village on the Essequibo Coast, said that he had wondered on to a different path before he settled on training as a pilot. He recalled that his first career choice was to become a teacher but his desire to teach quickly shifted.

He continued, “I didn’t go through with teaching but after high school I started working as an office clerk with A. Mazaharally and Sons Limited for three months.

This was his first job. It lasted until October 2018, when he was transferred to Air Services Limited where he started working as an aircraft mechanic in January 2019 for about one and a half year in the rotorcraft department.

He said that from the inception, his biggest work influences are his brother, Captain Mirza Ally, who is just a year older than he is and who is also a pilot but for airplanes, and his instructor Captain Buddy Chance.

“He taught me everything I know and also Captain Akeem Stoll who is another helicopter pilot,” he said.

But before he could have delved into the world of aviation and piloting helicopters, Ally shared a modest upbringing on the Essequibo Coast.

“I lived at Aurora Village on the Essequibo Coast for about four years with my mom Shalini Prashad,” he said, adding that he then moved to a village called Spring Garden to live with his grandma and aunts — Rita and Reshma.

“I went to the Good Hope Nursery School, then to the Aurora primary school where I graduated as the valedictorian of 2013, then attended the Abram Zuil Secondary School for five years. I graduated with five Grade Ones, two Grade Twos and a Grade Three at the Caribbean Secondary Education Certificate examination,” he said.

He said that shortly after writing CSEC, Ally relocated to Georgetown to live with his grandfather. Then in 2019, he got the opportunity to gain experience in the maintenance department of Air Services Limited.

He first started as a trainee air mechanic in the Aircraft Maintenance Department but was later assigned to the Rotorcraft Maintenance Programme where he gained the foundational expertise in rotorcraft maintenance.

He completed that one-year training earlier this year and in August, he was given the opportunity to begin training as a helicopter pilot. He started his training on August 3, 2020 under veteran helicopter pilot, Captain Buddy Chance.

The teen did his first solo flight on September 3, 2020 then a private pilot check ride on December 8, 2020 with Captain Chris Kirkcaldy of the GCAA and that too was successful.

Thereafter Ally has become the first to be licenced as a private helicopter pilot in Guyana.

The 19-year-old said, “I’m motivated by the fact that I’m young and there’s a lot more of accomplishments I can achieve especially in aviation.”

He says that some of the challenges in piloting the helicopters are flying over Guyana’s vast jungle and landing in very secluded areas.

Earlier this month, the young helicopter pilot became the recipient of an award from Minister of Public Works and Transport.

Ally noted that receiving an award from the Minister for being the first locally trained helicopter pilot in Guyana is one of the highlights of his career. He looks forward to achieving many more.

In the meantime, Ally is focused on developing his craft. Besides his love for aircrafts, the teenager also loves cricket.

He told this newspaper that he used to play in the Spring Garden/Supenaam cricket team for a while but left after he started working with Air Services Limited.

These days when he is not at work, the helicopter pilot tries to spend time with his family.

He explained that family time is still a bit of a juggle because the work demands a lot of my time, occasionally I go back in Essequibo to visit my mom, grandma, aunts and so on.

For Captain Ally, “A typical day is being at Air Services Limited and helping out in whatever way I can, if I’m not working I usually go out with my friends or we stay home and play video games sometimes.”

Given his enthusiasm, the youngster is very encouraging to anyone who wishes to start a career in aviation.

“My advice would be to pursue it. It may be a difficult road with a lot of obstacles but it’s a nice field (aviation) with a lot of benefits. Always take an opportunity and make it into something good,” Ally told Kaieteur News.