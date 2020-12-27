First Lady celebrates 11 Christmas babies at GPHC

Kaieteur New s First Lady, Mrs. Arya Ali, on Christmas morning delivered care packages and holiday cheers to the mothers of newborns in the delivery unit of the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation (GPHC).

The First Lady was accompanied by Minister of Health, Dr. Frank Anthony.

“As a young mother, I feel everyone needs a little bit of support and as it’s Christmas morning too. I felt it was my duty as First Lady to visit. I know some moms have a challenging time, but they make it through and I am glad to give my support to our women with the little care packages for our newborns.”

The GPHC delivered 11 Christmas babies. The first babies were born at exactly one minute after midnight, a boy and a girl, to separate parents.

Mrs. Ali also acknowledged the nurses and doctors in the maternity unit and the hospital for their hard work.

She also extended greetings to the nation, noting that while festivities must be pared down this year, there is still much to celebrate.

“It has been a challenging year for all of us. What I can ask is everyone to dedicate some time, just to reflect and be thankful for all that we have. COVID-19 has really put a damper on our society and our lives, but we should be appreciative of whatever little we have right now.”

Dr. Fawcett Jeffrey, Director of Medical and Professional Services at GPHC also accompanied the team on the visit.