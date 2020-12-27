Latest update December 27th, 2020 12:59 AM

Dem prisoners want weed

Dec 27, 2020 Features / Columnists

Kaieteur News – De Lusignan Prison is a high-tech facility. Dem gat more weed inside dan outside de prison and de amount of cellphones dem prisoners gat, if yuh run out of phone credit you could ask dem prisoners to send some to you.
De amount of weed circulating in de Prison give a new meaning to being in de Joint. It also gives a new meaning to de statement dat “prisoners in jail for weed.”
One of dem prison wardens notice one of de prisoners looking stoned. He turned to him and asked, “How ‘high’ are you?”
De prisoner answered, “No officer, it’s ‘Hi, How are you?’”
Dem boys think dem know how all dem weed getting in de prison. It mek dem boys remember de story of a corrupt prison warden who bin leff nuff dope in one of de prisoners’ cell. When he went back after one week, he notice that de prisoner did not smoke a single joint. He asked him, “How come you in hay one week and you did not touch any of the weed?”
De prisoner ask, “Where is the lighter?”
De prison authorities decide dat too many prisoners escaping. So dem call a meeting of all de convicts and tell dem dat from now on, dem gat to start doing chores all day so dat they will not have de time to plan escape. Dem ask de prisoners wah chores dem would prefer to do.
All de prisoners seh: “Weeding!”
Talk half and nah ask why dem who seize dem prisoners weed are being accused of highway robbery.

