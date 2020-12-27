Cop beaten, robbed, shot to the back

Kaieteur News – A police constable was beaten and shot to his back yesterday at Middle Walk, Buxton, East Coast Demerara, (ECD), by a group of eight men.

The men are said to be from a gang known as the ‘Team Diamond Crew’.

According to a police report, the cop, James Gordon, 21, is attached to the Port Kaituma Police Station, Region One, but lives in Buxton.

He was shot around 03:00hrs while attending a party at Middle Walk. He is presently being treated at the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation (GPHC).

Investigators believe that his shooting might have stemmed from a year old feud Gordon had with one of his attackers.

In 2019, the cop had a misunderstanding with the individual and allegedly broke off the rearview mirror from a car.

Yesterday, the same individual along with seven other males approached him and began kicking and cuffing him several times about his body. They also robbed him of his cellphone valued at $120,000 and three gold chains worth some $300,000.

During the attack, Gordon managed to free himself and ran but the men pulled out firearms and began shooting. One of the bullets struck him to the upper, right side of his back. He fell unconscious and had to be picked up by public-spirited citizens who took him to GPHC in a car.