Berbice man dies after driving off road at Number 10 Village

Latest update December 27th, 2020 12:59 AM
Dec 27, 2020 News
Kaieteur News – A welder yesterday succumbed to injuries he received after he lost control of his car and drove off the Number 10 Village Public Road, West Coast Berbice. (WCB).
Dead is Sunil Seeram, 34, of McRae Street, Rosignol Village, WCB.
Seeram reportedly drove off the road around 13:00hrs on Christmas Day.
According to police, the welder was driving his car west along the southern side of the road and lost control while negotiating a right turn. His car ended up some 100 feet away off the road and came to a halt in a clump of bushes.
Public-spirited citizens rushed to assist and found him in an unconscious state.
He was taken to the Fort Wellington Hospital where he was treated by doctors and later transferred to New Amsterdam Hospital. He remained a patient there until he died.
