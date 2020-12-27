Latest update December 27th, 2020 12:59 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

Berbice man dies after driving off road at Number 10 Village

Dec 27, 2020 News

Dead welder: Sunil Seeram

Kaieteur News – A welder yesterday succumbed to injuries he received after he lost control of his car and drove off the Number 10 Village Public Road, West Coast Berbice. (WCB).
Dead is Sunil Seeram, 34, of McRae Street, Rosignol Village, WCB.
Seeram reportedly drove off the road around 13:00hrs on Christmas Day.
According to police, the welder was driving his car west along the southern side of the road and lost control while negotiating a right turn. His car ended up some 100 feet away off the road and came to a halt in a clump of bushes.
Public-spirited citizens rushed to assist and found him in an unconscious state.
He was taken to the Fort Wellington Hospital where he was treated by doctors and later transferred to New Amsterdam Hospital. He remained a patient there until he died.

 

Similar Articles

Help Us CHANGE IT!!!

Sports

West Dem Masters donate cricket prize money to kidney transplant patient

West Dem Masters donate cricket prize money to kidney transplant...

Dec 27, 2020

Kaieteur News – West Demerara Masters have played a life-changing stroke by donating their entire prize money from a recent cricket tournament to a teenager who is preparing for renal surgery....
Read More
GFF/K&S/MCYS Bounceback Football

GFF/K&S/MCYS Bounceback Football

Dec 27, 2020

Pandemic badly affected Table Tennis says National Coach Johnson

Pandemic badly affected Table Tennis says...

Dec 27, 2020

Golf enjoyed success in 2020 despite Covid 19

Golf enjoyed success in 2020 despite Covid 19

Dec 27, 2020

LBI Floodlights launched with O-40 match on Wednesday

LBI Floodlights launched with O-40 match on...

Dec 25, 2020

‘2020 was the most challenging year in Guyana’s Boxing’ says GBA head

‘2020 was the most challenging year in...

Dec 25, 2020

Features/Columnists

  • MERRY CHRISTMAS!

    Kaieteur News – Christmas is a time to send special greetings to one and all, even to those it may seem do not deserve... more

Publisher’s Note

Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]