Bandit robs himself of life

Kaieteur News – Kaieteur News has learnt of a bizarre tale where a well-known robber killed himself by accident at Bourda Market, on Christmas day.

Persons identified the dead man only as “Tricksy”. He was described as a well-known “thief”.

This newspaper was told that the man accidently shot himself in the head around 03:00hrs.

The man was having a few drinks and reportedly became intoxicated.

He then took out a firearm and reportedly began playing with it, boasting that he was a “bad man”.

Apparently, the safety of the weapon was not on.

“He was waving it around in the air pointing it all over the place before finally pointing it to his head,” they said.

There was a loud explosion and the man fell to the ground.

The police were summoned and he was taken away to Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation (GPHC) where he was officially pronounced dead before his remains was sent to the morgue.

Graphic photos of the scene were posted on Facebook and a few came forward with accusations against the dead man. One man commented that he was held at gunpoint and robbed of his chain by the bandit. Others commented that he committed most of his crimes in the vicinity of Bourda Market.