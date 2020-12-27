Bandit robs himself of life

Latest update December 27th, 2020 12:59 AM
Dec 27, 2020 News
Kaieteur News – Kaieteur News has learnt of a bizarre tale where a well-known robber killed himself by accident at Bourda Market, on Christmas day.
Persons identified the dead man only as “Tricksy”. He was described as a well-known “thief”.
This newspaper was told that the man accidently shot himself in the head around 03:00hrs.
The man was having a few drinks and reportedly became intoxicated.
He then took out a firearm and reportedly began playing with it, boasting that he was a “bad man”.
Apparently, the safety of the weapon was not on.
“He was waving it around in the air pointing it all over the place before finally pointing it to his head,” they said.
There was a loud explosion and the man fell to the ground.
The police were summoned and he was taken away to Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation (GPHC) where he was officially pronounced dead before his remains was sent to the morgue.
Graphic photos of the scene were posted on Facebook and a few came forward with accusations against the dead man. One man commented that he was held at gunpoint and robbed of his chain by the bandit. Others commented that he committed most of his crimes in the vicinity of Bourda Market.
Dec 27, 2020Kaieteur News – West Demerara Masters have played a life-changing stroke by donating their entire prize money from a recent cricket tournament to a teenager who is preparing for renal surgery....
Dec 27, 2020
Dec 27, 2020
Dec 27, 2020
Dec 25, 2020
Dec 25, 2020
Kaieteur News – One of the things that have always bothered me about life is what do the family members, relatives... more
Kaieteur News – Christmas is a time to send special greetings to one and all, even to those it may seem do not deserve... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders Kaieteur News – The Government of Canada has taken an initiative to promote a Declaration by... more
Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]