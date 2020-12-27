Latest update December 27th, 2020 12:59 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

Bandit robs himself of life

Dec 27, 2020 News

The dead bandit lying at the Bourda Market (Photo courtesy of Joseph Allen)

The dead bandit lying at the Bourda Market (Photo courtesy of Joseph Allen)

Police removing the man from the scene (Photo Courtesy of Joseph Allen)

Kaieteur News – Kaieteur News has learnt of a bizarre tale where a well-known robber killed himself by accident at Bourda Market, on Christmas day.
Persons identified the dead man only as “Tricksy”. He was described as a well-known “thief”.
This newspaper was told that the man accidently shot himself in the head around 03:00hrs.
The man was having a few drinks and reportedly became intoxicated.
He then took out a firearm and reportedly began playing with it, boasting that he was a “bad man”.
Apparently, the safety of the weapon was not on.
“He was waving it around in the air pointing it all over the place before finally pointing it to his head,” they said.
There was a loud explosion and the man fell to the ground.
The police were summoned and he was taken away to Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation (GPHC) where he was officially pronounced dead before his remains was sent to the morgue.
Graphic photos of the scene were posted on Facebook and a few came forward with accusations against the dead man. One man commented that he was held at gunpoint and robbed of his chain by the bandit. Others commented that he committed most of his crimes in the vicinity of Bourda Market.

 

 

Similar Articles

Help Us CHANGE IT!!!

Sports

West Dem Masters donate cricket prize money to kidney transplant patient

West Dem Masters donate cricket prize money to kidney transplant...

Dec 27, 2020

Kaieteur News – West Demerara Masters have played a life-changing stroke by donating their entire prize money from a recent cricket tournament to a teenager who is preparing for renal surgery....
Read More
GFF/K&S/MCYS Bounceback Football

GFF/K&S/MCYS Bounceback Football

Dec 27, 2020

Pandemic badly affected Table Tennis says National Coach Johnson

Pandemic badly affected Table Tennis says...

Dec 27, 2020

Golf enjoyed success in 2020 despite Covid 19

Golf enjoyed success in 2020 despite Covid 19

Dec 27, 2020

LBI Floodlights launched with O-40 match on Wednesday

LBI Floodlights launched with O-40 match on...

Dec 25, 2020

‘2020 was the most challenging year in Guyana’s Boxing’ says GBA head

‘2020 was the most challenging year in...

Dec 25, 2020

Features/Columnists

  • MERRY CHRISTMAS!

    Kaieteur News – Christmas is a time to send special greetings to one and all, even to those it may seem do not deserve... more

Publisher’s Note

Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]