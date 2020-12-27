Army spent $92M to fix 30 vehicles – AG Report

Latest update December 27th, 2020 12:59 AM
Dec 27, 2020 News
– $7.2M to repair one 11 year-old pickup
– Police Force, other agencies engaged in similar practice
Kaieteur News – Details from the recently laid Auditor General’s Report for 2019 highlighted a slew of high maintenance costs for vehicles attached to the Guyana Defence Force (GDF), the Ministry of Social Protection, the Ministry of Agriculture, the Ministry of Public Security, as well as Regions Three and Six.
According to the AG’s report, these high maintenance costs were due to the ministries, departments and regions not assessing whether it was economical to retain or dispose of vehicles. It is in this regard that the sum of $251.619M was expended on repairs and maintenance in respect of 118 vehicles during 2019, the report indicates.
In particular, the GDF had expended $91.629M on the maintenance of 30 vehicles, which represented an average maintenance cost of $3.054M per vehicle.
“More significantly,” the report said, “10 vehicles were maintained at costs amounting to $46.429M, which represented an even higher average maintenance cost per vehicle ($4.643M). Remarkably, one Toyota Hilux Double-Cab acquired over 11 years ago was maintained at a cost of $7.185M; whilst, a Ford Ranger was maintained at a cost of $5.660M.”
The audit of the army’s 2019 spending found that a Ford F-350 and Ford Ranger Double Cab were maintained at costs amounting to $6.486M and $5.599M, respectively. However, based on a list submitted for audit, the force has deemed these two vehicles unserviceable.
