Two in custody over drug seizure in Berbice

Latest update December 25th, 2020 12:59 AM
Dec 25, 2020 News
Kaieteur News – Two persons are in custody following a drug bust that was conducted by a team of Customs Anti-Narcotics Unit (CANU) officials on Wednesday.
This was disclosed to Kaieteur News by the Head of the CANU, James Singh, who said that the two were arrested in connection with drugs found by the team in Berbice. Singh said that among the drugs discovered were 8.5 kilograms of marijuana, 16.3 grams of Ecstasy, 28 Ecstasy pills, 9.9 grams of cocaine and 18.1 grams of methamphetamine.
The identities of the two persons in custody were not released.
Last Saturday, 79 parcels of cannabis weighing 85.804 kilograms were discovered at a house in Dartmouth on the Essequibo Coast and several persons were taken into custody. Among those arrested were the occupants of the house and others connected to them.
CANU officers had conducted a search at the house and discovered the items in a suitcase in one of the rooms, which led to the arrests, and investigations are ongoing.
