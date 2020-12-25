Some people want Christmas bonus

Dem Boys Seh…

Kaieteur News – Christmas comes once a year and every man must have his share. So the song goes.

One man vex dat he nah get he share… of de Christmas bonus from de Waterfall paper. De man seh how he wuk three months in the year and he bonus must be pro-rata. De man hardly used to do any wuk. Yet he want bonus. Dem boys hoping de boss man of de Waterfall paper nah tek dem boys bonus an give to dat man who dun resign long now.

Dem boys know that dem oil company get more than bonus. Dem get bonanza. And after listening to de Vee Pee on Friday night, dem boys wan tell all of al yuh dat dis country doom. De man dancing around de issues more than Travolta in Saturday Night Fever. And dem boys know dat dem public servants vex with he fuh nat giving dem any back pay dis year. Duh is wan dem does use in place of a Christmas bonus.

Dem boys hear some GUYOIL workers dem deh pun sit-in fuh bonus and back pay. Dem boys seh dem gat a long time fuh sit down. Dem like de same man who used to wuk at de Waterfall paper and still hoping fuh a bonus after he resign.

One time a female decide to down tools. De man was furious. He barked at her, “Who said that just because I tried to kiss you at the Christmas party, you could neglect to do your work around here?”

The girl looked at him and quietly said, “My lawyer!”

Talk half and enjoy yuh Christmas! .