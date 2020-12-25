Prison escapee recaptured on Mon Repos Line Top

Kaieteur News – The Lusignan inmate who had reportedly dodged bullets to escape was recaptured on Wednesday by police ranks. The prisoner, Ishaka John, according to the Guyana Prison Service (GPS) was apprehended around 20:00Hrs at Line Top, Mon Repos, East Coast Demerara (ECD).

The GPS stated that police ranks had received information about the prisoner’s whereabouts in the Mon Repos area. They reportedly made some checks on the Line Top and there they located John.

The police force was thanked by GPS for their commitment and dedication which led to the capture of the inmate. John who is currently on remand for murder, escaped from the Lusignan Prison around 02:28Hrs on Tuesday.

Kaieteur News reported that just before John made his escape, he was spotted on top of the prison fence by ranks of both the Guyana Police Force (GPF) and GPS.

They reportedly fired shots in an attempt to apprehend him but John did not stop. According to investigators, he ran between three of the prison towers before he disappeared. John is accused of beating and strangling Jason Bowen, a store manager to death on October, 12, 2019. The murder reportedly took place on the bridge in front of the Office of the then leader of the opposition Bharrat Jagdeo.