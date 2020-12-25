Latest update December 25th, 2020 12:59 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

Police confiscate gun, ammo, ganja in Berbice raid – several arrested

Dec 25, 2020 News

The .32 Beretta pistol with matching ammunition.

Kaieteur News – Police ranks on Wednesday found 63.5 grams of suspected cannabis, one .32 Beretta pistol along with 33 live rounds during a raid in New Amsterdam and East Canje Berbice, Region Six.
According to police several persons have since been arrested in connection with the illegal firearm, ammunition and narcotics.
The search was reportedly conducted between 11:30 and 17:00Hrs at John and Pope Streets, New Amsterdam. Raids were also conducted at Sheet Anchor and New Street, Cumberland, East Canje Berbice.w

Similar Articles

Help Us CHANGE IT!!!

Sports

LBI Floodlights launched with O-40 match on Wednesday

LBI Floodlights launched with O-40 match on Wednesday

Dec 25, 2020

Ground to become Guyana’s second International cricket Venue The launching of the Floodlights at the LBI facility on the East Coast of Demerara got off to a late start but that could not put a...
Read More
‘2020 was the most challenging year in Guyana’s Boxing’ says GBA head

‘2020 was the most challenging year in...

Dec 25, 2020

Chemistry and resources areCoach Hercules’s major concern

Chemistry and resources areCoach Hercules’s...

Dec 24, 2020

Exciting action anticipated at Turning Point on Boxing Day – Orin Boston

Exciting action anticipated at Turning Point on...

Dec 24, 2020

GSA only managed two Tournaments before Pandemic struck Guyana

GSA only managed two Tournaments before Pandemic...

Dec 24, 2020

Three Guyanese Match Officials make 2021 FIFA International List

Three Guyanese Match Officials make 2021 FIFA...

Dec 23, 2020

Features/Columnists

  • MERRY CHRISTMAS!

    Kaieteur News – Christmas is a time to send special greetings to one and all, even to those it may seem do not deserve... more

Publisher’s Note

Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]