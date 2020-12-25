Police confiscate gun, ammo, ganja in Berbice raid – several arrested

Latest update December 25th, 2020 12:59 AM
Dec 25, 2020 News
Kaieteur News – Police ranks on Wednesday found 63.5 grams of suspected cannabis, one .32 Beretta pistol along with 33 live rounds during a raid in New Amsterdam and East Canje Berbice, Region Six.
According to police several persons have since been arrested in connection with the illegal firearm, ammunition and narcotics.
The search was reportedly conducted between 11:30 and 17:00Hrs at John and Pope Streets, New Amsterdam. Raids were also conducted at Sheet Anchor and New Street, Cumberland, East Canje Berbice.w
