Kaieteur News – The Management and Staff of the Kaieteur News extend greetings for a Merry Christmas to all Guyanese.
Christmas is a time of goodwill. In the spirit of the Season, we call upon our political leaders, regardless of which side of the political divide they stand, to come together and work for the good of our country. We urge them to bring an end to their petty squabbling and jousting and commit to working together for the benefit of our people.
Our people take their cue from our leaders. If our people see our leaders working side by side and hand in hand, they too will be encouraged to unite. This will be good for our establishing harmonious relations among citizens and communities.
When we work together, as a unified people, we position ourselves to extract the maximum benefit for our resources and to deter foreigners from taking advantage of us. We lift our neighbour up; and we please the Creator who has gifted Guyana with great wealth.
We send Christmas greetings to President Ali, Vice President Jagdeo and the government’s team, and to Opposition Leader Joseph Harmon and his team.
We offer a heartfelt toast to them and all Guyanese, in the hope of a better and brighter future. May God bless us all with a safe and enjoyable Christmas.
Merry Christmas from Kaieteur News family
Dec 25, 2020 Front Page Comment, News
