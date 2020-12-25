MERRY CHRISTMAS!

Kaieteur News – Christmas is a time to send special greetings to one and all, even to those it may seem do not deserve such greetings. Christmas should be about everyone, and since most Christmas Day columns are dedicated to the good, I have decided this year to single out for special mention those who are often seen as undeserving of Christmas wishes.

This column is especially dedicated to all those, whose actions have harmed our society and who are setting a bad example within our country. To all of them, this column sends a special Christmas wishes and hope that in the New Year they will change their wicked ways and turn over a new leaf so that our country, in the words of the publisher of this newspaper, Mr. Glenn Lall, “can move forward.”

Among those to whom these Christmas greetings are dedicated, are those persons who barefacedly stole our people’s future by their betrayal when dealing with the oil companies. Listed also are those whose sticky fingers continue to steal from the public purse. These persons know who they are.

There are crooks and bandits behind bars in prison, but there are also many others who occupy positions of power and authority who are making merry on public funds. There are those who are shamelessly (or shamefully, depends on how you look at it) benefiting from the sweetness that they are receiving because they have friends and connections in the right places.

Merry Christmas to you all and I hope that come next year you will all go to jail.

To all those who feel that the treasury is one large cookie jar into which they are free to dip their sticky hands, this column sends you wishes for a Merry Christmas and hope just like the crooks and bandits that you will also go straight to jail, come next year, so that our country will move forward.

Then there are those slackers within our society who are too lazy or simply unwilling to perform, yet want to benefit from the contributions of taxpayers. Merry Christmas to you, too. I hope that the New Year will give cause for you to turn over a new leaf so that things can get better in Guyana.

Then there are procrastinators within our midst who like to delay, and in the process, cause a great deal of suffering to others. Merry Christmas to you all, and I hope that come next year, your actions will be further exposed and you will receive the boot.

I cannot also forget the many bribe-takers within our midst. Merry Christmas to them, too. They have disgraced themselves over the past year, but have become richer for it.

They have forced many a small man to have to dig deep into his or her savings to be able to satisfy their own lust for money. They need to turn over a new leaf.

Then there are those who rip the country off through substandard work. Christmas greetings are extended to this special category. I hope that they will examine what they are doing and decide that come next year, they will ensure that Guyanese get value for money. I hope that they have the conscience to return all their ill-gotten gains to the people of Guyana and commit never again to give a six for a nine.

To all those rabid, kickback contractors, I extend Season’s Greetings. Stop giving bribes in order to win contracts. This is not good for the country. Take this holiday period to decide to end this practice and to give back more to Guyana than you receive. This country would be a better place.

To all those plain-faced, “innocent” functionaries who receive these kickbacks, I urge them to turn away from this awful practice.

Stop thieving, stop-taking bribes; stop ripping off the taxpayers of Guyana. Stop it! It is not good for Guyana.

You are robbing poor people. Some of these functionaries are so rich that they do not know what they own. Stop thieving so much. Stop the corruption.

Included among the corrupt are those who feel that the country is theirs to do as they please, who feel that they have a right to make their friends richer at the expense of the poor of this country.

They too deserve our Christmas wishes at this time.

I reserve my final best wishes for those who should be exiled for attempting to steal the elections. This is a pitiful bunch for who there can be no salvation. Their attempts were pure wickedness.

To all the naughty people in Guyana, to all the rogues, thieves and bandits sitting behind desks and within our political parties, this column extends holiday greetings. And in the words of the young hero of the children’s movie ‘Home Alone’: “Merry Christmas you filthy animals!”

(The views expressed in this article are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the opinions of this newspaper.)