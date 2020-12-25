LBI Floodlights launched with O-40 match on Wednesday

Ground to become Guyana’s second International cricket Venue

The launching of the Floodlights at the LBI facility on the East Coast of Demerara got off to a late start but that could not put a damper on the momentous occasion which moved the facility which accommodates Guyana’s only Indoor practice nets, closer to an International Standard Venue.

Leased from Guysuco for 99 years, the LBI rehabilitation project was the brain-child of Secretary of the Guyana Cricket Board (GCB) Anand Sanansie.

In his remarks, Sanansie, a Director on Cricket West Indies, alluded to the fact that the opening of the LBI Floodlight facility was a historic occasion. He indicated that the development initiative of the LBI facility has been a work in progress for at least for the last ten years, with the erection of the GCB hostel and the indoor practice facility on the north western end of the premises.

Thereafter, the GCB tried persistently to negotiate and secure an agreement with Guysuco for the transfer of a lease agreement which was eventually secured approximately seven years from the erection of the initial buildings – hostel and practice facility.

Sanasie went on to provide an overview of the developments works to be completed on the premises, which includes outdoor practice facilities, Press box, Mounds, Stands, and other first class cricket amenities. Sanasie disclosed that the LBI facility, when completed, will be of international standard.

The honorable speaker of the National Assembly and President of the Everest Cricket Club, Manzoor Nadir, underscored the importance of having a facility such as LBI with its superb drainage and floodlight features, which he opined will lend to the competitive level of competition. He indicated, that competitions would not be as adversely affected by the usual unfavorable weather conditions, since the LBI facility was equipped to withstand rainfall that would generally affect the continuance of play.

Nadir indicated that with facilities such as LBI, competitions are likely to attract greater prices and rewards for teams and individual players and is likely to make the game more exciting locally.

CEO of Guysuco, Sasenarine Singh, began his speech by giving a background of the LBI ground under ownership of Guysuco, indicating that Guysuco took ownership of the ground in 1918 and would have managed and maintained the ground since then.

However, he pointed out that by 2010 the maintenance of the ground was not as customary. Singh applauded the efforts of the GCB for upgrading the facility and bringing it to its current excellent condition. He remarked that the progress observed in the facility upgrade was definitely due to persistence, partnership and perseverance, which when summed up can be considered a demonstration of true grit by the GCB.

A few Community residents commended the Secretary of the GCB, and its members on their commitment to ensuring the vast transformation of the LBI facility.

They posited that the LBI community appreciated the facility which they foresee being useful for the youths as well as the seniors.

Dr. Vindhya Persaud, Minister of Human Services and Social Security, indicated that the switching on of the LBI Floodlight was a highly anticipated occasion. She when on to point out, that though the feature match of the evening promised much excitement, that much of the excitement was due to transformation that had taken place on the ground and of the anticipated future development initiatives. She alluded to the fact, that the game of cricket can be likened to one’s favorite tea or coffee, which has today been given an added touch of flavor, a flavor that holds high expectations and promise.

The feature match saw Jai Hinds Masters and WD Masters competing, with WD Masters winning the toss and electing to bowl. Their decision proved a wise one as Jai Hind could only manage 54 runs which WD Masters were able to surpass, to win the first match at the LBI facility under floodlights. (Sean Devers)