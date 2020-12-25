Guyanese girl pens, performs original Christmas song

By Sueann Wickham

Kaieteur News – A 22-year-old Guyanese girl by the name of Onika Miquela George performed a heartwarming original Christmas song for her Facebook audience on Wednesday. George’s song titled “This Christmas” met the ears of her friends and followers and everyone was simply amazed. Not only was her voice soothing and an epitome of Guyana’s rich talent, but the lyrics of the song attributed to this tough year of 2020.

The lyrics read:

Mistletoe, Christmas lights…

This season makes me feel so light

Gives me smiles, gives me life, makes me hopeful for the next year in due time

Remember in the start when everything went to hell,

People crying, people dying, that was the trend

We never thought we make it but we did in the end

For those of us that made it let’s be grateful my friend

Mother Nature had us we didn’t know what to do

The world was going crazy yet it made us all blue

The year is finally over let’s see next year’s view

So grab all your loved ones and sing this tune

This Christmas is the time for love

and this Christmas is the time to thank above

This Christmas is the time for living

and this Christmas is the time for new beginnings..

Happy Holidays!

The young woman who derives from Lodge, Georgetown area shared the inspiration behind the song came from her knowing the struggles of this year. “I know a lot of us have gone through a lot of turmoil this year and it tested us so much and it also made us see how strong we are as people of the world. A lot of us did not think that we could make it through 2020,” she said.

She further stated that every time we thought that we were getting a break from the troubles of this year something else hit us, but luckily we are still here, alive and well.

“I just wanted everyone to know that like everything that too shall pass. With this song I wanted to bring light and Hope for the New Year and bring happiness to those who felt that they could not make it,” she gladly expressed.

Her video recording of her performing the song has been shared widely across the Facebook platform, and persons are in awe of her talent. Persons looking to watch her performance can find it on her Facebook under the name “Quela George”.