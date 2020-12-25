Guyana, have a joyful, peaceful Christmas

Kaieteur News – If there is belief in the divine mysteries of the Virgin Birth that is good. And if there are other beliefs that clash with Jesus and Christmas and all that both have come to represent, then those are respected in a spirit of goodwill. It is what this birth, this man, and this season of more than a day have together come to be about in the particular mystique that graces this time of the year.

It always comforts to observe firsthand the delights of Christmas in Guyana, with its many local traditions, the festiveness in the air, the manner in which our Guyanese brothers and sisters dig deep to prepare and put out their best for Christmas. The efforts to make things just so, with sparkle and good cheer, in colours and candles and lights that bring a twinkle to both eye and heart. The exotic dishes prepared and the excited cleaning, where somehow the money is found and squeezed and put to work to brighten home, day, and interval. It fascinates that Guyanese, who have little, who struggle all year, put aside and ‘save up’ and find some extras to make the time and all the hard work satisfying and memorable.

For sure, we have our religious holidays that are greeted with varying degrees of solemnity, our local ones that have meaning for only our peoples and steeped in the rich tapestry of our histories, our national ones that are celebrated according to the temper of the times. But no matter how we debate (or deny), there is none that has a texture like Christmas in Guyana. The others may come close, but they cannot really compete with or challenge the primacy of Christmas. It is in our genes that urge to celebrate, that fever that lasts a long month laden with comradery, good cheer and fine fellowship.

Whether we want to admit it or not, there is an ongoing struggle on two fronts, perhaps more. The still live and feared one, is the COVID-19 pandemic, which has placed a damper on things, through some tight restrictions. We warn our fellow citizens: be sensible, do not breach, do no throw caution to the winds. More than one battering could follow; do not be the unlucky one in the wrong places at the wrong times doing the wrong things. Those can spoil more than Christmas, for the reach goes way beyond. The word once again: this Christmas, hear and heed! Be careful. The second blight is that that long stormy national contest of ours, that began before the year started, and has left void and bitterness, as well as deep resentment and barely concealed animosity.

Both of these hang over the national head like the heaviest of hammers. We must be keen to dedicate the interest and energies to lift ourselves up and rise beyond that which dilutes the special ambience of the Christmas Season, which makes enemies of brothers, villagers, and urban dwellers. In spite of the weights that burden us and remind us all the time of what happened and where we are, we would do well to grow beyond our challenges, our disappointments, and our great uncertainties of the way that Guyana ought to have been as measured against what it is now.

We must be like those who still believe in the Guyanese Dream, the Guyanese Spirit, and the prosperous successes that can be Guyana’s too, but only if we go about matters the right way, as built on the right visions, motives, and objectives. Despite our many question marks, our existential threats, our people in the far-flung Diaspora still hoard scarce time, reserve still scarcer funds, to come here and share with whatever family and friends they have left. And when they don’t have any of those from that dwindling bunch, they continue to be enchanted by the magical allures of home and come at Christmas.

To those living here, to those coming from afar, like the three wise men of yore and scriptural lore, we say good to be among our brothers and sisters. Good to have those who are here. To all: a good and grand Christmas. Stay well, be safe, Guyana.