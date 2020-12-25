Ganja, cellphones found at New Amsterdam prison

Kaieteur News – More than 1,000 grams of suspected cannabis and 15 cell phones were seized on Wednesday, during a raid at the New Amsterdam prison.

The raid was conducted by joint services ranks between 05:30 and 10:00 hrs.

According to police, searches were carried out in both the male and female dormitories.

Also seized were, several lighters, wires, earpiece, phone chargers, a quantity of razor blades, three mirrors and a tattoo machine.