‘Bill Cotton/reform’ praises Freddie Kissoon

DEAR EDITOR,

He has played a blinder in 2020. Freddie deserves the title of ‘Columnist of the Year’ for this and few years before. If brave journalism is about writing without fear and favour and holding truth to power he has done that in spades this year. Not cowed by personal and professional insults from all sides, he has kept to his position during and after that attempted rigged election.

He (and others) were the true friends of democracy. Without them, it would have atrophied and Guyana become a military dictatorship with a failed Brigadier (and below par President) at its’ apex. A pariah state,

The country had a lucky escape thanks to Freddie and the (mainly foreign) Dreamers.

Since, he has been relentless in calling out the guilty men and women and finding some more to put on to the naughty steps. He is relentless in his pursuit of the truth and blame.

From afar, I read him each morning as a change from the livy livers in the Johnson fan club called newspapers in the UK. He is refreshing and to the point.

My one caveat is ‘too much Freddie’! His daily columns sometimes appear dashed off. Reduce the number and pay him more Chairman Lall. Plus less Psychology 101 please Mr. Kissoon, and they don’t talk philosophy in Canal Number Two!

Freddie is no stooge of the PPP and has good reason to be despite opening the door to them; his pen will find targets there soon I am sure.

But, in 2020, Kissoon has proved to be a real friend to democracy and there is no substitute for that in the public sphere of journalism. Guyana needs more Freddies. Pickle him and make some clones.

John ‘Bill Cotton/Reform’ Mair

Oxford England