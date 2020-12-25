Bandit beats woman with gun to steal handbag

Latest update December 25th, 2020 12:59 AM
Dec 25, 2020 News
Kaieteur News – A bandit on Wednesday beat a female cleaner with his handgun to steal her hand bang which contained her cellphone and $221,000 cash,
Police has identified the woman as Annamae Harris, 52, of Crane Housing Scheme, West Coast Demerara (WCD). Annamarie was attacked and robbed around 20:50Hrs while walking along Best Road to go home.
The woman told investigators that a brown car pulled up and stopped about five feet away from her. A man who she described as fair complexioned stepped out of the back seat of the car and approached her with a gun in his hand.
The bandit, she told police, demanded that she hand over her handbag but she refused. The bandit then used his gun to hit her on the hand causing her to give up the bag. Harris told the lawmen that he grabbed the bag and made good his escape in the waiting car.
Apart from her cash and cellphone, Harris lost her bank cards, ID card and NIS card.
