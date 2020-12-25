Armed bandits carry out daring robbery on teen, maid

Kaieteur News – Four bandits, two armed with hand guns and one with a knife on Wednesday carried out a daring robbery on a teenager, her family’s maid and the maid’s daughter at Providence, East Bank Demerara.

The victims are the 17-year-old girl Providence resident; the maid, Alomi Daniels, age 40; and her daughter both of Blueberry Hill Squatting Area, Linden.

According to the police report, the victim lives in a two-storey concrete house and was home with Daniels and her daughter, when four bandits drove into the yard in a grey tinted Fielder Wagon at around 15:00 hrs. The men reportedly entered the premises through the southern door that was open and pointed their guns at the victims demanding that they hand over gold and cash. The victims told investigators that the bandits tied their hands behind their backs and began ransacking the house.

The suspects reportedly went into the teen’s bedroom and removed a licenced .32 Smith and Wesson pistol and fourteen .32 live ammunitions belonging to Sherry Jackson, age 40, a housewife. They then escaped in an unknown direction. The police report notes that, in addition to the firearm, also taken from the house were one 85 inch Samsung smart television valued $500,000; one Samsung S9 cellphone valued $140,000; an iPhone valued $230,000; one Play station 4 video game console valued $100,000; one HP laptop computer valued $230,000; and a quantity of jewellery valued $500,000. No one was injured during the incident. Investigation is still ongoing.