A song for my wife at Christmas

DEAR EDITOR,

It has been a terrible Christmas. It was marred by two factors one of which was peculiar to Guyana. Christmas around the world today is marred because of the lock-down worldwide. It was caused by a pandemic not a single person in the world predicted in 2019.

When the lockdown reached Guyana and the curfew started at 6PM, the capital city of Georgetown looked like a ghost town. I walk my dog most afternoons at the back of Giftland Mall in front of Eddie Boyer’s commercial gated community, Demerara Estates. I have been doing so for years now. This year there was a chilling experience at that place.

As the afternoon tapered off my dog and I were alone. No one could be seen walking by in the large compound of Giftland Mall. No one drove out of Demerara Estates, no one drove in. The sadness was compounded by the election rigging. If people were unhappy having to be at home at 6PM, that depression was deepened by the prospects of a dead future.

There were times, a driver entering Demerara Estates would stop and ask me for my opinion and I would echo the words of Trinidad’s Prime Minister, Keith Rowely, “It is not going to end well.” There were many afternoons I sat with my dog in that compound while the clouds of uncertainty spread over the land and my mind went back to the days when I never thought I would be married, never thought I would be a father, never thought I would enter one of the best universities in the world.

Those were the days of rigged election under Burnham, and I saw friends and relatives dashing like mad to get out of Guyana. No one thought there would be a future for Guyana. Those visions came tumbling down in psychedelic colours riveting my mind during the election rigging. Rowley’s words scared me. I imagine another Guyana under Forbes Burnham, another dead country. There were times in that compound I felt that I betrayed my wife terribly. She secured a good job after she finished university in Canada and stupidly followed me to Grenada then back to Guyana.

As I type this column, I read where dozens of citizens are demanding that the government bring in an Argentine forensic team to probe the death of three young men. None of those names ever felt what came over me as I walked my dog in the deserted parameters of Giftland Mall as Guyana’s future look dead because our right to vote was being taken away from us. An entire country was being stolen but these people were silent coming to life suddenly over three homicides.

The pandemic and the election rigging depressed a majority of people in this country and no doubt it has killed their mental vibrancy to celebrate the season this year. On Wednesday evening, I took my dog driving in the compound of Massy Supermarket to see what Christmas shopping was like. I live across the road from Massy and the cars I saw outside the supermarket were far less than what I observe while walking my dog at that place too on an ordinary night. And this was two days before Christmas.

The pandemic and the election depravities hit Guyana hard and one needed mental comfort to stay alive. I got that from the woman I married 42 years ago. On this Christmas, I dedicate the song below to my wife. I once did this in a previous column. I am doing it again because this song so vividly depicts the way I feel about someone who made me survive the decades of nihilism in Guyana. Many famous artists have covered this song but for me the best version is by the Italian baritone singer, Patrizio Buanne

You’re My World (Il Mio Mondo)

You’re my world, you’re every breath I take

You’re my world, you’re every move I make

Other eyes see the stars up in the skies

But for me they shine within your eyes

As the trees reach for the sun above

So my arms reach out to you my love

With your hand resting in mine

I feel a power so divine

You’re my world, you are my night and day

You’re my world, you’re every prayer I pray

If our love ceases to be

Then it’s the end of my world for me

With your hand resting in mine

I feel a power so divine

Il mio mondo a cominciato in te

Il mio mondo finira con te

E Se tu mi lascerai

In un momento cosa

Tutto per me

Tutto per me finira