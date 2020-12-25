$306M in deliveries outstanding from Health Ministry – AG Report

Kaieteur News – Details from the recently laid Auditor General Report for 2018, shows that some $306.205M is outstanding in deliveries to the Ministry of Health for the years 2015-2017. According to the report, these suppliers included Caribbean Medical Supplies; the Pan-American Health Organization (PAHO); International Pharmaceuticals Agency; New GPC Incorporated; Supply Chain Management Systems; Western Scientific Company; IDA Foundation; Scientific Supplies & Technology; USAID Global Health Chain; Massy Gas Products; and Royal Emporium.

Notably, the Head of Budget Agency did not respond to the AG’s findings, but recommended that Budget Head at the Ministry of Health take action to ensure that the outstanding goods are supplied, and if that is futile, recover the relevant sums.

The AG office also found that in 2018, a supplier had received payments totalling $94M. “However,” the report notes, “up to the time of reporting in November 2020, the supplier was still to supply goods valued at $37.210M.”

Against this, the Audit Office recommended that the Budget Head take actions to ensure the outstanding goods are supplied, or if that is futile, recover the overpayment of $37M.