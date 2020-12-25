$306M in deliveries outstanding from Health Ministry – AG Report

Latest update December 25th, 2020 12:59 AM
Dec 25, 2020 News
Kaieteur News – Details from the recently laid Auditor General Report for 2018, shows that some $306.205M is outstanding in deliveries to the Ministry of Health for the years 2015-2017. According to the report, these suppliers included Caribbean Medical Supplies; the Pan-American Health Organization (PAHO); International Pharmaceuticals Agency; New GPC Incorporated; Supply Chain Management Systems; Western Scientific Company; IDA Foundation; Scientific Supplies & Technology; USAID Global Health Chain; Massy Gas Products; and Royal Emporium.
Notably, the Head of Budget Agency did not respond to the AG’s findings, but recommended that Budget Head at the Ministry of Health take action to ensure that the outstanding goods are supplied, and if that is futile, recover the relevant sums.
The AG office also found that in 2018, a supplier had received payments totalling $94M. “However,” the report notes, “up to the time of reporting in November 2020, the supplier was still to supply goods valued at $37.210M.”
Against this, the Audit Office recommended that the Budget Head take actions to ensure the outstanding goods are supplied, or if that is futile, recover the overpayment of $37M.
Dec 25, 2020Ground to become Guyana’s second International cricket Venue The launching of the Floodlights at the LBI facility on the East Coast of Demerara got off to a late start but that could not put a...
Dec 25, 2020
Dec 24, 2020
Dec 24, 2020
Dec 24, 2020
Dec 23, 2020
DEAR EDITOR, It has been a terrible Christmas. It was marred by two factors one of which was peculiar to Guyana. Christmas... more
Kaieteur News – Christmas is a time to send special greetings to one and all, even to those it may seem do not deserve... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders Kaieteur News – The Government of Canada has taken an initiative to promote a Declaration by... more
Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]