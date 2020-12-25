19-year-old arrested for possession of cannabis

Latest update December 25th, 2020 12:59 AM
Dec 25, 2020 News
Kaieteur News – A 19-year-old man, who resides at Parfaite Harmony, West Bank Demerara, was arrested for having seven grams of cannabis in his possession on Wednesday.
Based on information received, the suspect’s sister reportedly went to the police station to file a report that he threatened to kill her. The police then went to the suspect’s home where he was told of the allegations, which he denied. The man was then taken to the station, where a search was conducted on him. Kaieteur News understands that three transparent Ziploc bags containing leaves, seeds and stems suspected to be cannabis were found in the suspect’s right side back pants pocket. He was immediately arrested, while investigation continues.
