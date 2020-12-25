Latest update December 25th, 2020 12:59 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

19-year-old arrested for possession of cannabis

Dec 25, 2020 News

Kaieteur News – A 19-year-old man, who resides at Parfaite Harmony, West Bank Demerara, was arrested for having seven grams of cannabis in his possession on Wednesday.
Based on information received, the suspect’s sister reportedly went to the police station to file a report that he threatened to kill her. The police then went to the suspect’s home where he was told of the allegations, which he denied. The man was then taken to the station, where a search was conducted on him. Kaieteur News understands that three transparent Ziploc bags containing leaves, seeds and stems suspected to be cannabis were found in the suspect’s right side back pants pocket. He was immediately arrested, while investigation continues.

Similar Articles

Help Us CHANGE IT!!!

Sports

LBI Floodlights launched with O-40 match on Wednesday

LBI Floodlights launched with O-40 match on Wednesday

Dec 25, 2020

Ground to become Guyana’s second International cricket Venue The launching of the Floodlights at the LBI facility on the East Coast of Demerara got off to a late start but that could not put a...
Read More
‘2020 was the most challenging year in Guyana’s Boxing’ says GBA head

‘2020 was the most challenging year in...

Dec 25, 2020

Chemistry and resources areCoach Hercules’s major concern

Chemistry and resources areCoach Hercules’s...

Dec 24, 2020

Exciting action anticipated at Turning Point on Boxing Day – Orin Boston

Exciting action anticipated at Turning Point on...

Dec 24, 2020

GSA only managed two Tournaments before Pandemic struck Guyana

GSA only managed two Tournaments before Pandemic...

Dec 24, 2020

Three Guyanese Match Officials make 2021 FIFA International List

Three Guyanese Match Officials make 2021 FIFA...

Dec 23, 2020

Features/Columnists

  • MERRY CHRISTMAS!

    Kaieteur News – Christmas is a time to send special greetings to one and all, even to those it may seem do not deserve... more

Publisher’s Note

Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]