US Embassy announces recipients of YLAI 2021

Kaieteur News – Three Guyanese have been chosen for the U.S. Department of State’s Young Leaders of the Americas Initiative (YLAI) Fellowship Programme. The US Embassy in a statement announced the recipients, Filisha Duke Founder and CEO of Sure Gig; Joylyn John, Managing Director for Juneberry Gy and Maleka Russell, Owner for Green Valley Organics.

During the fellowship, Duke who has experience in securing contracts and building key partnerships to facilitate the company’s objectives will aim to learn effective approaches to manage and maintain financial growth, strategies on increasing market share, brand awareness and sales, and how to facilitate scaling and expansion.

John, who has experience in leadership, the retail market, and vast knowledge in business operations, will aim to learn about the legal side of running a business both locally and internationally, sharpen her leadership skills and her “know how” on approaching investors with investment proposals, and learn how to have the highest returns possible in her business.

Russell who has experience in insect and pest control, shade house vegetable cultivation technologies, and climate-smart agricultural practices will learn about business development, develop a business model for agricultural sustainability, and engage with other entrepreneurs as they promote healthy lifestyles through better nutrition.

The programme will bring 263 young leaders together from 37 countries in Latin America, the Caribbean, and Canada for a virtual fellowship. This year, three young leaders from Guyana have been accepted out of over 2,300 applicants.

The 2021 YLAI Fellowship Programme, sponsored by the Bureau of Educational and Cultural Affairs of the U.S. Department of State, includes a three-month virtual fellowship between January and April 2021.

During this time, Fellows will complete the YLAI Entrepreneurial Leadership Curriculum and will work with a U.S. host organization for four weeks. They will also be paired with a designated mentor and will collaborate with other fellows to address shared foreign policy challenges throughout the exchange.

Additionally, they will engage in live events and cross-cultural activities. The programme is a collaborative, enriching experience that combines technical entrepreneurship training with leadership development and networking opportunities.

The YLAI Fellowship Programme is part of the U.S. continued commitment to the prosperity of Guyana and the region.