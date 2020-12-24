Latest update December 24th, 2020 12:59 AM

Parliamentary Committees to be convened on December 28

Dec 24, 2020 News

: Speaker of the National Assembly, Manzoor Nadir.

Kaieteur News – Speaker of the National Assembly, Manzoor Nadir, has set Monday December 28, 2020, as the date for the convening of the duly constituted Parliamentary Committees.
The Speaker made this announcement yesterday during the 14th Sitting of the 12th Parliament at the Arthur Chung Conference Center, shortly after he prohibited an Opposition motion requiring the Committees meetings be convened as a matter of urgent public importance.
Nadir told the House, “While this is important, I did not see it as urgent, so I am disallowing the request.”
Further on, the Speaker stated, “The National Assembly has taken steps to ensure our members can participate and represent their constituents at every meeting.”
While the political Opposition had raised concerns over the Committees not being convened, the Speaker, while acknowledging that there is a delay in the convening of the committees, noted too that his office is facing some “challenges” in convening the first meetings.
Those challenges, he explained, included ensuring members from far-flung areas are present at the meetings.
As such, he asked for patience.
But the Opposition had argued that such an excuse would not be accepted, as many agencies utilize the online platform Zoom with the advent of the novel Coronavirus.
That method would have sufficed for the convening of the first meetings.
But with a date now set, the Speaker explained that six parliamentarians from remote areas can now join the meeting.
The 12th Parliament has 14 fully constituted subcommittees with oversight for varying sectors including the Public Accounts Committee (PAC).
The duties of the Public Accounts Committee include examining the audited accounts of state agencies presented in the Auditor General’s Report, and exercising broad regulation of the functioning of the Auditor General.

 

