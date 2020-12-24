Ministry records two more COVID-19 deaths

Kaieteur News – The Ministry of Health (MOH) yesterday reported two more COVID-19 deaths, pushing the COVID-19 death toll to 162. In a release, the Ministry stated that the deceased are an 88-year-old male from Region Seven (Cuyuni-Mazaruni) and a 68-year-old woman from Region Four (Demerara -Mahaica), both of whom died while receiving treatment at a medical facility.

The MOH also announced 42 new COVID-19 cases yesterday, increasing the total number of confirmed cases to 6,258.

This was presented in the Ministry’s daily dashboard update which shows four persons in the Intensive Care Unit, 28 persons in institutional isolation, 16 persons in institutional quarantine and an additional 616 persons in home isolation.

Additionally, 5,448 persons have recovered from the virus.