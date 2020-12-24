Go home early today!

Dem Boys Seh…

Kaieteur News – Long ago, late shopping used to begin from de 15th of December. Dem stores were permitted to open until 6pm from de 15th right through to de 23rd. On Christmas Eve, dem used to open till 8pm.

These days’ things have changed. Dem vendors and store owners, if dem had de chance would open till 8am on Christmas morning. But most of dem stores does open way past midnight on Christmas Eve and de vendors selling till day break.

Christmas is a make or break season for many businesses. If you don’t make your money during this time, you might as well close down because for most of de rest of the year, yuh gat to be sucking salt.

Guyana gat wan pandemic and dem boys bin hoping fuh greater responsibility. Dem bin hoping dat late shopping would have been abolished and dat everybody would pack up and go home at 4pm today. But dem boys know dat only happening in somebody’s dreams.

Rum shop already doing thriving business. According to de COVID-19 regulations run shop supposed to be closed. But dem boys see plenty wah open and gat people drinking inside and outside. But who is going to stop dem. De COVID-19 Task Force nah driving round and photographing de violators. How else does one explain how come none of these open rum shops nah get letter as yet, like dem fancy bars.

Dem boys plan fuh tek a drink fuh de holidays. And dem boys gan throw a whole bottle fuh all dem people wah nah mek it this year, de worst year dem boys ever know.

Talk half and go home early today!