Exciting action anticipated at Turning Point on Boxing Day – Orin Boston

From left, Organiser Orin Boston, Georgetown Dominoes Association President Colin Mc Ewan, Dhyan Carter and Mark Wiltshire with the trophies.

Kaieteur News – Organiser of the annual Boxing Day dominoes tournament, Orin Boston, said, exciting action is expected at Turning Point as some of the top city teams are expected to be on show.
Boston stated that the teams are eager to finish the year on a high so we can expect a keenly contested affair. Boston expressed gratitude to the sponsors.
The competition which attracts an entrance fee of $15,000, will be played under strict covid guidelines and conclude on Sunday.
The opening rounds will be played on a three-round points system from which nine teams will go through to the second round on Sunday for the eliminator which will be contested on a two-in-one-out system.
The winning team will take home a trophy and $150,000, the runner up a trophy and $75,000, third place a trophy and $35,000 and fourth place a trophy and $20,000. The best female player will be given $10,000 and the most valuable player $5,000.
Among the teams expected to participate are Mix Up, All Season’s, C 7, Gold is Money, Spartons, West Side and Providence.
The competition is being sponsored by All Season’s Racing Service, Dynasty, Big Boss Transportation Service, IMON Wireless Solutions Inc., Safeway Security, Leonard Leung, Sanjay Persaud, Deodat Motiram, Tony’s Jewellery and Unnamed Friends.
The tournament is being coordinated by Orin Boston with assistance from Mark Wiltshire. Action on both days will commence on 14:30hrs.

 

