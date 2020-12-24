Chemistry and resources areCoach Hercules’s major concern

By Calvin Chapman

Less than two months remain before the Guyana Amateur Basketball Federation (GABF) makes a debut appearance at the International Basketball Federation’s (FIBA) World Cup 2023 pre-qualifiers and the head coach; Junior Hercules, during an invited comment with Kaieteur Sport has explained that team chemistry is his main concern while mentioning his confidence in having a very competitive squad.

Limited preparation time has been the bugbear for the GABF throughout the years and although this year it is no different with the National Covid-19 task force not approving the commencement of training by the provisional 12-man squad as yet, Hercules is confident that the core of his squad is match fit.

The coach, who laid the successful tactics that allowed the ‘Golden Arrowhead’ to lift the coveted John Yates trophy for playing unbeaten in the 2018 Caribbean Basketball Confederation (CBC) senior men’s championships, shared with Kaieteur Sport that around six of the 12 provisional players are active players and have been doing well.

Those players include the skipper Stanton Rose, who recently moved to NCAA division II side, St. Mary’s University. Rose, who turns 21 on Boxing Day, was the youngest captain in the history of Guyana basketball when he took the mantle in 2018. Like the coach, the young star has voiced his concerns about team chemistry.

Co-captain Anthony Moe was one of the most influential players in the Nicaraguan professional league, while the likes of Ray Victor and Kevon Wiggins remained fairly active despite the challenges posed by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Coach Hercules, who also serves as the Technical Director of the GABF, also made comments in relation to the resources available to the reigning Caribbean Champions to allow them to remain competitive.

In the past, basketball has been treated as a stepchild oftentimes and it will be expected that after making the nation proud after winning their first title in 2018 in the Caribbean Championships that they have competed in since 1981, that the GABF and the senior men’s team would get the necessary support needed.

Guyana senior men’s basketball team will contest the FIBA World Cup 2023 pre-qualifiers from February 17-21 in El Salvador. The group draws will be done on January 15th.