Blow her mind this Christmas

Kaieteur News – I met a friend a few days ago. He looked all stressed out. I asked him what was the problem, and he replied that he just could not decide what to give his partner as a gift.

Here was a guy who was not short on cash. He could buy whatever he wanted. The problem he faced is that he did not know what to buy. He could not choose the appropriate gift that would express just how he felt.

I know quite a few men who have the same problem. My advice to them always is to do something that would blow their partners’ minds.

Do something that would have their partners all starry-eyed. In the process, you may also be doing something for yourself.

There are some women who feel that you can best show your love by the type of gift you give to them. The more expensive the gift, the greater is the love. I know quite a few men who dig deep into their accounts to buy that super expensive gift for their loved ones. If that is what it takes to blow their partners minds, well, so be it.

This reminds me of an older, white haired Guyanese, who walked into a jewellery store one Friday evening with a beautiful young lady at his side. He told the jeweller he was looking for a special ring for his girlfriend. The jeweller looked through his stock and brought out a $50,000 ring.

The old man said, “No, I’d like to see something more special.”

At that statement, the jeweller went to his special stock and brought another ring over. “Here’s a stunning ring at only $400,000:” the jeweller said.

The young lady’s eyes sparkled and her whole body trembled with excitement. The old man, seeing this, said, “We’ll take it.”

The jeweller asked how payment would be made and the old man stated, “By cheque. I know you need to make sure my cheque is good, so I’ll write it now, and you can call the bank Monday to verify the funds, and I’ll pick the ring up Monday afternoon.”

Monday morning, the jeweller phoned the old Guyanese man. “There’s no money in that account.”

“I know,” said the Guyanese man, “But let me tell you about my weekend!”

Some years ago, I wrote an article about blowing a woman’s mind. It was a big hit on feminist blogs. I ended that article with the following observation: When men are courting, and they are serious about a girl, they are on their best behaviour. They shower her with gifts, say the nicest things, and are always kind and considerate.

But no sooner does the wedding ring go on the finger of the bride that her suffering begins.

Some men suddenly begin to take their partner for granted and at times will even try to belittle their wives in front of their friends.

I urge all the men in Guyana to treat their partners with respect. Pamper them and make them feel loved and wanted.

One night, I watched an interview on NBC with Billy Bob Thornton. He was speaking about his ex-wife, the stunning Angelina Jolie, and he took all the blame for their split. He told the interviewer that it was entirely his fault. Then when he was asked why the two split up, he said it had nothing to do with his unfaithfulness.

He added, “I was afraid of her. She was too beautiful for me. She was too smart for me. She had too much integrity for me. I felt so small next to her.” That line, sincere and exact, would blow any woman away. No woman could ask for a greater compliment from a man, even one that she is divorced from.

I believe that most women would rather have love and affection than the most expensive gift in the world. The greatest gift you can give a woman is your undying love and respect.

Blow her mind, not by the value of the gift, but by the value of the love and respect behind it.

(The views expressed in this article are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the opinions of this newspaper.)