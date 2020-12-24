Block maker robbed of motorcycle

Kaieteur News – A 41-year-old block maker was robbed of his motorcycle early yesterday morning at his home. The man was identified as Eon Allen of Bagotville, West Bank Demerara.

According to a police report, the incident occurred at around 03:30hrs. Based on the information received Allen, who resides in a one-storey wooden house, had secured his black XR motorcycle CK 1712 under his house around 22:30hrs on Tuesday and then went to bed. Allen reportedly told police that later that night he woke up and went into his yard to check on his motorcycle and other items when he discovered that his cycle was missing.

Reports are that upon questioning them, residents around the area disclosed that about four males were seen in front of the man’s yard. No one was arrested. Meanwhile, an investigation is still ongoing.