Attorney General asks ‘Top Cop’ to investigate controversial Sussex Street bond

Dec 24, 2020 News

The Sussex Street bond, located in Albouystown, Georgetown.

Kaieteur News – The country’s Attorney General (AG), Anil Nandlall, has written to the Commissioner of Police, Nigel Hoppie, instructing that the Guyana Police Force (GPF) launch an investigation into the controversial Sussex Street bond. This comes on the heels of recommendations from a special report conducted by Auditor General, Deodat Sharma, on the bond. This report was released by the Attorney General Chambers on Saturday last.
In the December 23 letter, Nandlall indicated that he had recently received the aforesaid special report and its explicit recommendations. To this, the AG said, “Please execute the said recommendation.”
Notably, in the Auditor General special audit report on the bond, it was highlighted that proper procedures were not adhered to with respect to the awarding of the contract to Linden Holding Incorporated (the landlord) for the leasing of warehouse facility at Lot 29 Sussex Street, Albouystown, Georgetown to serve as an offsite medical storage facility for the Ministry of Public Health (MoPH) and the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation (GPHC).
The principal for Linden Holding Incorporated is businessman, Larry Singh, who is also facing legal actions by the government for a supply of $380M worth in arms and ammunition for the army which were reportedly not delivered, according to a contract that was signed.
The AG’s report also highlights that tender board procedures were not followed, and as part of its recommendations, the Audit Office requested that the MoPH ensure that there is full compliance with the Procurement Act 2003 with respect to the awarding of contracts. It was also recommended that the Ministry of Legal Affairs, with intentions of bringing closure to this matter, and if necessary, take appropriate disciplinary action against any culpable officers.
In 2018, Kaieteur News had reported that the former A Partnership for National Unity+Alliance For Change (APNU+AFC) government had exited the drug bond at Sussex Street, Albouystown, but not before racking up a bill of $314.6M. The controversy became intensified when it was discovered late 2016 that the facility was merely storing items such as lubricants and condoms.
However, in the AG’s report, it was highlighted that while the government was slated to pay $475M in rent, it only managed to pay $338M. Notably, no letter of the outstanding payment for $137M has been dispatched to the MoPH.

