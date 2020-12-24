$250,000 bail for teacher convicted of sexually assaulting student

Latest update December 24th, 2020 12:59 AM
Dec 24, 2020 News
Kaieteur News – A teacher who was jailed for sexually assaulting his student was yesterday placed on $250,000 High Court bail pending the ruling of his appeal for the conviction.
The accused, Mohammed Wazir Khan, an economics teacher at a private city school, was sentenced on November 26 last, following a trial conducted by Magistrate Leron Daly in the Georgetown Magistrates’ Courts.
He was charged with committing sexual activities with a minor and abusing a position of trust. The incident, he was charged with, occurred on March 9, 2019.
It is reported that Khan braced his penis on the child’s private part and squeezed her.
Magistrate Daly ruled that there is sufficient evidence against the accused for him to be convicted for the offence and he was sentenced to three years imprisonment and ordered to pay a fine of $1M.
Three weeks after he was sentenced, Khan, through attorney-at-law Dexter Todd, filed an application asking the Court of Appeal to overturn his conviction based on the quality of evidence that was led at his trial.
According to the lawyer, Magistrate Daly showed emotions towards the victim’s evidence and thus was biased. He stated that the Magistrate made an error of law when she showed emotions.
Khan was granted High Court bail by Justice Priya Sewnarine-Beharry.
