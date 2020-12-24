18 containers of wine and a cannabis plant found at Lusignan Prison

Latest update December 24th, 2020 12:59 AM
Dec 24, 2020 News
Kaieteur News – Police ranks have confiscated 18 containers of homemade wine and a cannabis plant found during a raid at the Lusignan Prison.
According to police, the search was conducted on Wednesday, and the officers also seized a quantity of improvised weapons, a tattoo machine, a plastic bag with sugar, one Guinness bottle, 15 cellphones without SIM cards and several cell phone batteries.
A vandalized landline phone, a bottle of pepper and screwdriver were found as well.
Dec 24, 2020By Calvin Chapman Less than two months remain before the Guyana Amateur Basketball Federation (GABF) makes a debut appearance at the International Basketball Federation’s (FIBA) World Cup 2023...
Dec 24, 2020
Dec 24, 2020
Dec 23, 2020
Dec 23, 2020
Dec 22, 2020
Kaieteur News – UG Deputy Vice Chancellor, Dr. Mellissa Ifill, has joined Lincoln Lewis in publishing a letter with... more
Kaieteur News – I met a friend a few days ago. He looked all stressed out. I asked him what was the problem, and... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders Kaieteur News – The Government of Canada has taken an initiative to promote a Declaration by... more
Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]